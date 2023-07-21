Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 380,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 5,088,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,620,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.