Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Lowered to $22.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vertex Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. Vertex has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Insider Activity

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.68 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,861,260.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,738,850 shares of company stock worth $32,639,332. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

