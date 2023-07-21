Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 490,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Viant Technology by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Viant Technology by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 122,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,004. The company has a market cap of $276.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.35. Viant Technology has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

