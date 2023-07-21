Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $128.93 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.81% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $128,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,746.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -10,796.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

