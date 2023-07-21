Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $160.70 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $160,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $456.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.31 and a 200-day moving average of $414.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $458.82. The company has a market cap of $340.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.