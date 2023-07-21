Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 361,961 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Medtronic worth $147,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

