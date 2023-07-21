Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 969,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,003,575 shares.The stock last traded at $13.57 and had previously closed at $12.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The company’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares in the company, valued at $451,218,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,204. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,020,000 after buying an additional 31,965,794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,080.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 123,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

