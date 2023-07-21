Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PVH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,513,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,835,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,832,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 805,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after buying an additional 386,300 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.