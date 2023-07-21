Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $40,628,436. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.53.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $890.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $836.45 and its 200 day moving average is $765.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $899.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

