Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 3,538 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

JKHY stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

