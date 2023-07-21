Virtu Financial LLC Takes $797,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,353 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,512,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,812,000 after buying an additional 494,441 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.