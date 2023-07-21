Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading Down 0.1%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 96,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 167,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFFA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

