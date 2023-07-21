Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Up 0%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 2,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.56% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

