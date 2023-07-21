VRES Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,951.64 or 0.99998650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.