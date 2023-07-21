VVS Finance (VVS) One Day Volume Hits $335,632.70

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $98.97 million and approximately $335,632.70 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,617,646,366,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,416,973,609,173 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

