Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,098 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

