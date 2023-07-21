Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 475 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $213.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average of $208.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.14.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

