Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,232.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 93,367 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,067,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,198,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,233. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

