Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

