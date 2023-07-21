Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

EMR stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

