Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Intel Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.37 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

