Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Shares Down 3.9%

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32). Approximately 51,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 38,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

