Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

