Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

