Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $234.29. 259,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,074. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.87. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.