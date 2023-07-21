Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 2,873,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,356,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

