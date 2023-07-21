Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 132,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,493,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,924,000 after purchasing an additional 955,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 1,793,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,150. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

