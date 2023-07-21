Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVSE. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 68,399 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,198,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. 5,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

