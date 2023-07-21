Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 18.3% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $30,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,189. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

