Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 126,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

