Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PDC Energy (PDCE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) recently:

7/19/2023 – PDC Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/11/2023 – PDC Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2023 – PDC Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2023 – PDC Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/21/2023 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2023 – PDC Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – PDC Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2023 – PDC Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2023 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/24/2023 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,603. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $853,294 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $6,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PDC Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

