Wells Fargo & Company Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $180.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $156.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $456.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

