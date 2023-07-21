Wells Fargo & Company Cuts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $75.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

NYSE WRB opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

