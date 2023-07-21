Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Equal Weight

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.00.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.3 %

EQIX stock opened at $810.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $816.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $759.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $725.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 170.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equinix by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.