Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $45.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s current price.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.