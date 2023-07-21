WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.
WesBanco Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of WSBCP stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.
WesBanco Company Profile
