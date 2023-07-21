WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

WesBanco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WSBCP stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

WesBanco Company Profile

Featured Stories

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

