Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.77

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.77 and traded as high as C$3.36. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Energy Services from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Western Energy Services Stock Down 3.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$110.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93.
Western Energy Services Company Profile
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Energy Services
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.