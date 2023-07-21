Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.77

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.77 and traded as high as C$3.36. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Energy Services from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Western Energy Services Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$110.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$79.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. Western Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.0984098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

