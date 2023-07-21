Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$15.00. Approximately 2,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEBNF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Westpac Banking to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.80.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Featured Articles

