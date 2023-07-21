Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 7.1% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.19. 3,627,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 787% from the average session volume of 409,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

UP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Wheels Up Experience last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $0.50. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 123.21%. The business had revenue of $351.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

