WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $14.32 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and $418.94 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00309536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021144 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 275.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

