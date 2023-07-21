William C. Griffiths Sells 913 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $25,591.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

