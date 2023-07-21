WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.67. 38,196 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFHY. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,284,000 after purchasing an additional 501,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 25.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 121,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 576.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 41.3% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 130,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

