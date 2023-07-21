WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,212. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.69 and its 200 day moving average is $242.11.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.