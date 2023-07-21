WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 139,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,681. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

