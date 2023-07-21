WOO Network (WOO) Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. WOO Network has a market cap of $366.29 million and $8.71 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,947,872 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

