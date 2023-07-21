Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

WWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $121.85.

Insider Activity

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Woodward by 63.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

