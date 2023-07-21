Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at Barclays

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.80) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WKPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.50) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 725 ($9.48) in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Price Performance

WKPPF opened at $5.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. Workspace Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $5.89.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible work space, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.