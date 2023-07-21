World Mobile Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $709,714.24 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $53.87 million and approximately $709,714.24 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,441,817 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

