WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $55.56

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.56, but opened at $53.88. WPP shares last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 28,234 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

About WPP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 67.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.