WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $55.56

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.56, but opened at $53.88. WPP shares last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 28,234 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.
WPP Stock Down 4.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
