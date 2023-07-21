Wrapped HBAR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.80 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $109,423.87 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,297,491,932 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,491,932.225967 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05547734 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $230,285.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

